Mid-State to celebrate, honor women working in the construction industry

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Mid-State Technical College will showcase recent graduates and current students in honor of Women in Construction Week, March 6–10.

Cadence Becker, Christina Ermis, Hailey Fisher, Cassie Fox, Kristin Mertes, and Emily Simonis will be featured on the College’s website and social media channels throughout the week.

In 2021, women accounted for just 10.9% of all workers in the construction industry in the U.S. This percentage has remained nearly unchanged for the last 20 years. Women in Construction Week takes place during the first week in March every year to raise awareness and celebrate women working in the construction industry.

“A huge challenge for me was being the first female field worker in my company, but showing up with all of my own tools, being on time, and already having a background of knowledge through the years helped me stand out in the field quickly,” said Cassie Fox, third-year carpenter apprenticeship student with The Boson Company, Inc., in Marshfield.

“We are proud to honor our students and graduates for Women in Construction Week and excited to share their stories,” said Mandy Mayek, associate dean of the School of Applied Technology. “Women are vastly underrepresented in the construction trades. I’m hopeful their success stories might inspire other women to explore these rewarding careers.”

The National Association of Women in Construction first established the celebratory week in 1998 to honor women in construction. NAWIC was founded in 1953 by 16 women working in the construction industry to create a support network for women working in a male-dominated field. It gained its national charter in 1955 and there are now more than 115 chapters across the U.S.

To learn more about the featured students and graduates this week, visit Mid-State’s Facebook page at facebook.com/MidStateTech or Instagram at instagram.com/midstate_technical_college. Their full profiles are also available here.

