Granite Peak final Grom Jam session teaches new ski tricks

Up to 50 kids hit the rails and ramps of Granite Peak in the third and final Grom Jam session of the season.
Up to 50 kids hit the rails and ramps of Granite Peak in the third and final Grom Jam session of the season.(WSAW)
By Nolan Bulmahn
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 9:11 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - From the rails to the ramps, kids 12-and-under enjoyed their Sunday morning with some freestyle.

“The park’s awesome! said Bridger Rice, 11, Wausau. “And I love the Grom Jam, super fun out here.”

All with obstacles where each participant could test some new tricks.

“360′s and 540′s, and I’m hitting the rail over there, the shotgun rail,” said Rice. “And that’s pretty fun.”

While testing those new tricks, instructors were there to help each participant perfect their craft. Though their guidance is a helpful resource, it’s the comradery that pushes one another.

“A lot of times it can be very intimidating,” said Dustin Gwidt, Rental Manager, Events Coordinator, Granite Peak. “And so getting them out with their piers, with our instructors, it kind of breaks them out of their shell. And all of sudden they start landing these tricks and they get really, really excited, and what’s the next one I can learn?”

To become a successful grom, it’s a matter of falling down and getting back up.

“What typically makes a really awesome Grom is somebody who is willing to fall, willing to learn and be able to break out of their comfort zone,” said Gwidt. “You want them to leave with a sense of confidence that they didn’t come into the event with.”

Ultimately creating a strong passion for the snowboarders and skiers of tomorrow.

“Just the fun of it. I just like skiing and it’s cool, and I like being cool,” said Rice.

After their practice this morning, each participant took their lessons to the test for a fun run competition. Making for a strong end towards the Grom Jam season at Granite Peak.

