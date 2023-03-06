News and First Alert Weather App
Danielson reflects on history-making state performance

The Wausau West junior became the school’s first female state finalist last weekend
By Ben Helwig and Noah Manderfeld
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 11:11 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Savannah Danielson’s journey to state wasn’t the way she pictured it. Earlier this season, the Wausau West junior dislocated her elbow. Despite that, she fought her way to the state tournament.

“I went out there and fought as hard as I could with only having three weeks of practice,” said Savannah. “It was tough, didn’t expect that I would get that far, but pushed through everything and it just felt good.”

Danielson pushed her way all the way through to the state finals. By doing so, she became the first girl in Wausau West school history to make team state finals. She says it’s an honor to represent the school that way.

“I don’t know, just starting at a young age and just getting up here and actually getting to compete with everyone else, it just feels like family,” said Savannah.

Danielson said that her coaches already have a spot picked out for her name to go up as a state finalist on the wrestle room wall.

While the accomplishment is thrilling enough on its own, Danielson got to share the joy with her older sister Ashley, also a member of the Warriors’ wrestling team. For Ashley, she’s seen the hard work pay off for her younger sister.

“I definitely see a lot of determination and hard work,” said Ashley. “I think every time she’s on the mat, she wrestles with heart and that’s all you could ever ask.”

Savannah is enjoying the break now, but is excited to get back out and represent Wausau West again next year. Until then, she can relish in making history at her school.

“Just because I put in so much time and effort through this sport, it means a lot to me,” said Savannah.

