Bond set at $25K for MHLT teacher accused of possessing child sexual abuse material

By Sean White
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 1:49 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ARBOR VITAE, Wis. (WSAW) – A fourth-grade math teacher at Minocqua-Hazelhurst-Lake Tomahawk Grade School remains in the Vilas County Jail on a $25,000 cash bond.

Lucas Aschbrenner is charged with possessing child pornography.

Lucas Aschbrenner, 45, was arrested on March 2. A search warrant was executed at his home following a cyber tip that child sexual abuse material was linked to his account. Online court records list the offense date at Jan. 26.

If Aschbrenner is able to post bond, he’ll be fitted with an ankle monitor and must stay in Vilas or Oneida County. He won’t be allowed to use the internet.

Aschbrenner is expected to learn on March 15 if his case will head to trial.

