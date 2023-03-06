News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

4 new retail stores coming to Wisconsin Rapids later this year

4 new stores coming to former Shopko location
4 new stores coming to former Shopko location(wsaw)
By Hailey Clevenger
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The former Shopko location in Wisconsin Rapids will soon become home to four new retail stores.

Wisconsin Rapids Director of Community Development Kyle Kearns said Harbor Freight, Big Lots, Marshalls and Five Below will move into the building located at 1100 E Riverview Expressway later this year.

Shopko closed its doors in June 2019 and has sat empty since.

Kearns said when Shopko stores were closing all over the nation it was no surprise to him the one in Wisconsin Rapids followed suit. He said the new stores are seeing the demand for clothing and home goods, making Wisconsin Rapids an attractive retail market.

“We have kind of a gap in some of the retail clothing, within the community, and so Marshalls has recognized that, and is willing to step and kind of fill that gap. I think the same goes with home goods and Big Lots.”

A developer from Arizona purchased the building.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body of Stevens Point man, 20, recovered in Wisconsin River
First Alert Weather Day remains in effect until Monday at noon
First Alert Weather Day: Light snow & rain showers Monday evening
The timeline on what to expect with the latest winter storm in North Central Wisconsin.
First Alert Weather: A winter storm on the way for Sunday night into Monday
Newborn baby found dead in Jefferson Co. field
Snowmobilers getting ready to race.
Nutterville Beatercross completes 3rd annual snomobile competition

Latest News

Around 3 inches of snow fell in the Wausau area Monday
Residents move heavy wet snow, look forward to spring
Human remains found in July in Port Edwards
Wood County Sheriff hopes boot will lead to identity of human remains found this summer
Monogram Loves Kids Foundation to award $60K to child, family programs in Plover area
First Alert Weather Day remains in effect until Monday at noon
First Alert Weather Day: Light snow & rain showers Monday evening