4 new retail stores coming to Wisconsin Rapids later this year

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The former Shopko location in Wisconsin Rapids will soon become home to four new retail stores.

Wisconsin Rapids Director of Community Development Kyle Kearns said Harbor Freight, Big Lots, Marshalls and Five Below will move into the building located at 1100 E Riverview Expressway later this year.

Shopko closed its doors in June 2019 and has sat empty since.

Kearns said when Shopko stores were closing all over the nation it was no surprise to him the one in Wisconsin Rapids followed suit. He said the new stores are seeing the demand for clothing and home goods, making Wisconsin Rapids an attractive retail market.

“We have kind of a gap in some of the retail clothing, within the community, and so Marshalls has recognized that, and is willing to step and kind of fill that gap. I think the same goes with home goods and Big Lots.”

A developer from Arizona purchased the building.

