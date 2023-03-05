UW-Stevens Point Men’s Hockey wins WIAC Tournament, clinches auto-bid in NCAA Tournament

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - UW-Stevens Point Men’s Hockey is going to the NCAA Tournament after beating UW-Eau Claire in the WIAC Championship. The trip will mark their first to the NCAA Tournament since winning the national championship in 2019.

The Pointers didn’t take long to crack the scoreboard. Harrison Stewart lit the lamp just 1:15 into the first period, giving UWSP a 1-0 lead. Isaac Moberg scored three minutes later to vault them in in front 2-0 through one period.

Brett Humberstone, Dawson Sciarrino and Jordan Fader all added goals in the 5-1 win.

“For the last 7-8 years, we haven’t had that. We win this game, we still won’t know if we’re in or not. So we knew for the last 12 months that we need to win this game to get in and it’s just a different feeling,” head coach Tyler Krueger said. “Now that we know we’re in, we don’t care who we play, when we play, where we play, we got the job done.”

The Pointers will now await the selection show on March 6 to see where their tournament fate lies. The tournament will start on March 11.

