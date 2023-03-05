RISE UP Team is creates mural for the foster care program in Marathon County

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Creative artists are using their painting skills to create a giant night-themed mural. The work of art will be displayed in the observation room of Marathon County Social Services once it’s complete. It’s all a part of RISE UP’s mission to transform a piece of art and the community.

About 100 members of the RISE UP team designed a mural for the foster care program in Marathon County.

“Rise up is a non-profit. We work to heal, strengthen, and unify the community through art,” said Olivia Majernik, an artist for RISE UP.

Creating the giant mural takes teamwork and a three-step process.

“The stages are engage, create, and generate,” said Majernik.

The community group first brushes up on their painting skills before coming up with the mural design.

“As we kind of build trust with that group, we get ideas for the mural,” said Majernik.

The design process takes about a year. Then the kids, family members, and community partners get to begin the work of art.

“Now we are finally here in the generate stage. So we have a mural design. We have a group of participants that we’ve been working with and we’re here today painting and starting on the final mural,” said Majernik.

To keep the kiddo’s art inside of the line, the starry skyed mural is color coded.

“So it’s basically a giant paint-by-number. Once we have the mural design we split it up into big squares,” said Majernik.

The four-by-four-foot squares make it easier to paint the mural accurately.

“It’s a thin canvas and then we prime it and draw out the mural so that anyone in the community can feel like they can be a part of it,” said Majernik.

While the artists are still just getting started, they said all good things take time.

“We’re looking at just a couple of months to get the final painting and installation finished,” said Majernik.

