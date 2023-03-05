News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Nutterville Beatercross completes 3rd annual snomobile competition

Snowmobilers getting ready to race.
Snowmobilers getting ready to race.(WSAW Hailey Clevenger)
By Hailey Clevenger
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 9:05 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Nutterville Beatercross is back for its third year. ‘Nutterville Snowmobile Snow Nuts Club’ hosted hundreds to watch snowmobilers compete in Wausau today. The competition was tough. Racers ranged from fifty years old to in their teens. Each snowmobiler may have different levels of experience, but they all shared the same excitement for Nutterville Beatercross.

Some riders have been racing for years. Racer Ethan Ramsey of Wausau said he keeps coming back because the feeling he gets on the track is unmatched.

“It’s a really cool feeling just to be about here having fun, I mean the adrenaline rush is crazy. It’s just cool to be out here with all your buddies and everything and having fun on the track with some competition, it’s just a great feeling, " said Ramsey.

He said one of the reasons he enjoys this event so much is because of the affordable cost it takes to compete.

“There’s like a price limit, $1100 bucks or whatever and you can go out get a beater sled, it’s gotta be 2002 or older, and come out here and have fun on old sleds, brings back some older memories,” said Ramsey.

There are different classes racers can compete in. One of them is only for females it’s called Powderpuff.

“Growing up I raced, I didn’t race but I rode with my brothers, so I kind of had the expectation to ride up and keep up with them. So, I guess it’s just fun to be able to do what they do too,” said Malerie Gaylord of Stevens Point.

One-on-one races aren’t the only classes people can compete in.

“Me and my boyfriend’s sister Olivia are doing two up, it’s where she rides on the back of me and then we race,” said Gaylord.

During race breaks, people could also grab some food and a drink while they waited for the next round of snowmobilers to race. Ambulances were on standby for any racers who needed extra assistance. Volunteers were also on the track to help racers get up from a fall or help move snowmobiles when they interfered with the racetrack.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The timeline on what to expect with the latest winter storm in North Central Wisconsin.
First Alert Weather: A winter storm on the way for Sunday night into Monday
Bill Ferrario appears in court for initial appearance on Jan. 4, 2023
Former Packer released from Marathon County Jail on cash bond
Man, 57, killed in Iron County snowmobile crash
The Clermont County Sheriff's Office is investigating four deaths in a possible murder-suicide.
Family was shot in murder-suicide minutes before being evicted from foreclosed home, sheriff says
Insurance Salesman Scam Warning
Marathon County Sheriff’s Office warns of door-to-door salesmen with odd offer

Latest News

RISE UP team creates mural for Marathon County Social Services
RISE UP Team is creates mural for the foster care program in Marathon County
Newborn baby found dead in Jefferson Co. field
First Alert Weather Day Sunday night through early Monday evening.
First Alert Weather Day: Sunday night into Monday for snow & messy travel conditions
Some clouds tonight, chilly. Mostly cloudy Sunday with snow arriving during the evening. A...
First Alert Weather: Saturday Evening Forecast