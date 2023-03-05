News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Juvenile injured after homemade pipe bomb detonated, authorities say

Authorities say the homemade pipe bomb detonated at a home near Slidell, Louisiana. The injured...
Authorities say the homemade pipe bomb detonated at a home near Slidell, Louisiana. The injured juvenile was airlifted to the hospital.(Source: Gray News)
By FOX 8 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 11:01 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Authorities in Louisiana say a pipe bomb detonated and injured a juvenile’s hand.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says the homemade pipe bomb detonated Friday evening at a home in the Turtle Creek subdivision near Slidell, Louisiana, WVUE reports.

Responding deputies applied a tourniquet to the juvenile’s hand, and he was airlifted to a hospital on the South Shore. The victim’s name and age have not been released.

Deputies say the scene is clear, and no neighbors were evacuated.

Copyright 2023 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The timeline on what to expect with the latest winter storm in North Central Wisconsin.
First Alert Weather: A winter storm on the way for Sunday night into Monday
Bill Ferrario appears in court for initial appearance on Jan. 4, 2023
Former Packer released from Marathon County Jail on cash bond
Man, 57, killed in Iron County snowmobile crash
The Clermont County Sheriff's Office is investigating four deaths in a possible murder-suicide.
Family was shot in murder-suicide minutes before being evicted from foreclosed home, sheriff says
Insurance Salesman Scam Warning
Marathon County Sheriff’s Office warns of door-to-door salesmen with odd offer

Latest News

RISE UP Team is creates mural for the foster care program in Marathon County
RISE UP Team is creates mural for the foster care program in Marathon County
Newman's Mason Prey signals to the crowd after hitting a three-pointer against Columbus...
HIGHLIGHTS: Marathon, Newman, Pacelli boys hoops win regional titles
Nutterville Beatercross completes 3rd annual snomobile competition
Nutterville Beatercross completes 3rd annual snomobile competition
UW-Eau Claire v UW-Stevens Point Mens Hockey WIAC Championship 03.04.23
UW-Eau Claire v UW-Stevens Point Mens Hockey WIAC Championship 03.04.23