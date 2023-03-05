HIGHLIGHTS: Marathon, Newman, Pacelli boys hoops win regional titles

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Marathon, Newman and Pacelli boys hoops are three of the seven area teams to claim regional titles in Saturday night action.

Newman wins their regional for only the fourth time in school history, and second straight with a 72-53 win over Columbus. After holding a single digit lead for much of the second half, the Cardinals pulled away behind a pair of threes from Mason Prey and Jackson Pfender to claim the regional plaque.

The Cardinals will meet with Jayden Awe and Pacelli in the sectional semifinal. The Cardinals continued their dominant season by beating Port Edwards on their home court. After trailing in the first half, Pacelli would dominated in the second half for a 66-45 win.

Marathon hosted Stratford, who beat them in the regional final last year. After a back-and-forth first half, including two dunks from Marathon’s Grant Warren, the Red Raiders ran away in the second half to claim the 59-43 win.

Mosinee, Medford, Auburndale and Three Lakes are the other north central Wisconsin teams to win regional titles on Saturday.

