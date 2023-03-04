Medford/Colby gymnastics places 7th at state meet

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Medford/Colby gymnastics took home 7th place at the state meet in Wisconsin Rapids on Friday.

Medford was competing in their fifth straight state meet and second straight as a Co-op with Colby. The team was led by Kyla Krause, who lead them in every event but the balance beam. Her 9.133 average in the vault was fourth best in Division 2.

Medford/Colby as a team scored 135.2167 points.

