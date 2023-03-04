News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Medford/Colby gymnastics places 7th at state meet

Medford/Colby's Kyla Krause.
Medford/Colby's Kyla Krause.(WSAW)
By Nolan Bulmahn and Noah Manderfeld
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 9:41 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Medford/Colby gymnastics took home 7th place at the state meet in Wisconsin Rapids on Friday.

Medford was competing in their fifth straight state meet and second straight as a Co-op with Colby. The team was led by Kyla Krause, who lead them in every event but the balance beam. Her 9.133 average in the vault was fourth best in Division 2.

Medford/Colby as a team scored 135.2167 points.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Landowners upset snowmobiles going off trails
Snowmobilers riding off-trail leads landowners to close trail section
An exterior shot of on the Marshfield Clinic campus in Marshfield. (WSAW Photo 2/27/20)
Marshfield Clinic Health System to lay off 346 workers, eliminate over 500 positions across network
Shawn Barker and Todd Lauer
2 law enforcement officers from Racine County cited for snowmobiling while intoxicated in Vilas County
Aschbrenner was arrested March 2 for possession of child sex abuse material.
MHLT Grade School teacher arrested for possession of child sex abuse material
Semling won two national championships while at UWSP.
Bob Semling out as UW-Stevens Point men’s basketball head coach

Latest News

Marshfield Wrestling.
Marshfield wrestling advances to first state championship in program history
High School Sports
Edgar, Lakeland, Laona/Wabeno and Neillsville all move on the sectional finals
High School Sports
High School Sports
Former Player reacts to Semling's Firing
Former Player reacts to Semling's Firing