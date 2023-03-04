News and First Alert Weather App
Marshfield wrestling advances to first state championship in program history

By Ben Helwig and Noah Manderfeld
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 9:31 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Marshfield wrestling will be competing in it’s first team state championship for the first time in school history after beat Bay Port 43-25 in the semifinals.

Marshfield advanced to the semifinal with a dominating 47-14 win over Mukwonago. They led 31-3 at one point. Against Bay Port, the Tigers jumped out to a 31-3 lead as well. Hot Blaskowski, Cakeb Dennee and Garrett Willuweit opened the match with three straight pins to lead Marshfield. Hoyt Blaskowski picked up a pin in both matches before jumping from 145 pounds to 152 pounds in the semifinal match.

The Tigers will face Kaukauna in the state championship tomorrow at 3 pm. Kaukauna has won two straight state titles, and six total in their program’s history.

