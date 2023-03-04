Marshfield, Stratford wrestling fall short at team state wrestling

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Despite come close to upsetting the two-time defending state champion Kaukauna, Marshfield came up just short in a 41-26 loss in the championship bout to finish runner-up. Stratford wrestling fell to top-seeded Fennimore in Division 3.

Marshfield wrestling’s effort to upset top-seeded state champion Kaukauna in the state championship was close to becoming a reality. A pin by Hoyt Blaskowski, along with major decisions from Caleb Dennee and Garrett Willuweit gave Marshfield 14 straight points to tie Kaukauna 26-26 with three weight classes to go.

However, A tech fall from Liam Crook over Eli Colby and a decision from Judah Hammen over Owen Griesbach clinched the title from Kaukauna. Jon Sternweis and Easton Ledden recorded pins for the Tigers earlier in the match.

In Division 3, Stratford faced an uphill battle going up against top-seeded Fennimore. Despite wins from Colin Cournoyer, Carter Lueck and Jackson Ormond, Stratford fell 55-13 to the eventual state champions.

“This is a great group of kids. Young. We’re young. I expect them to be here next year,” senior Jackson Ormond said. “If they produce in the offseason like I’ve been telling them to, if they put the work in, they’ll be here. They’ll be performing well.”

