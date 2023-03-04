News and First Alert Weather App
HIGHLIGHTS: Port Edwards and Marathon boys basketball advance in regional action

By Noah Manderfeld and Nolan Bulmahn
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 10:43 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Port Edwards and Marathon are through to the regional finals after wins in their respective regional semifinals.

Port Edwards travelled to the three-seeded Athens gym and knocked off the Blue Jays, 53-49. Port Edwards will play Pacelli in the regional final.

Marathon defended their top seed against Westfield, thoroughly controlling them in a 76-49 win. They will host Stratford on Saturday.

Lakeland couldn’t finish of New London on the road, falling 65-57. They were tied with minutes to go before New London pulled away.

For the full list of area boys basketball score, you can look at the WSAW Scoreboard.

