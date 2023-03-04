News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

The frustrating pothole saga continues in Wausau

Drivers can call 715-261-6688 to let Public Works know where to head to fix the worst potholes
By Hailey Clevenger
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 8:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It seems like potholes are on every road in Wausau and as soon as they get filled, within days they go back to being the same old nuisance.

The city has released safety tips on driving on these potholes, but some people want to start seeing action, not advice. Grand Avenue has received numerous complaints, but it’s just one of many roads that have been affected by the pothole problem.

Sometimes, potholes get larger after an excessive amount of water, like snow or rain, continuously washes them out. The city has received so many complaints, Wausau Public Works has reintroduced the Pothole Hotline.

“We don’t want to leave potholes because when you leave it they are just going to keep getting worse,” said Superintendent Dustin Kraege, Wausau Public Works.

The goal of the hotline is to let the city know where potholes are and hopefully get them filled. The weather has made it difficult for crews to successfully get these potholes filled. “With the weather we’ve had this year, they’re a lot worse and some of the ones of Grand Avenue have gotten quite large, so it’s really difficult when we get this kind of weather to keep up with them,” added Kraege.

For some, it may seem like nothing is getting done, but Kraege said there are so many potholes to fill and hopes everyone can be patient as they work through the streets.

“If we’re out plowing and we don’t have crews to send there immediately, we put it on our patch list. Then as soon as the crews go out we go out and take care of it as quickly as we can,” said Kraege.

There is a possible solution coming soon for the public and with warmer weather approaching these potholes should be more permanently filled. The city has increased its asphalt budget which will allow for more permanent repairs according to Kraege. “We’ll do like a mill and pave, where we can go in and create a permanent fix and we also have an asphalt recycler on order,” he added.

For more information or to report a pothole in the city, call the hotline at 715-261-6688.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Landowners upset snowmobiles going off trails
Snowmobilers riding off-trail leads landowners to close trail section
An exterior shot of on the Marshfield Clinic campus in Marshfield. (WSAW Photo 2/27/20)
Marshfield Clinic Health System to lay off 346 workers, eliminate over 500 positions across network
Shawn Barker and Todd Lauer
2 law enforcement officers from Racine County cited for snowmobiling while intoxicated in Vilas County
Aschbrenner was arrested March 2 for possession of child sex abuse material.
MHLT Grade School teacher arrested for possession of child sex abuse material
Semling won two national championships while at UWSP.
Bob Semling out as UW-Stevens Point men’s basketball head coach

Latest News

Marshfield Wrestling.
Marshfield wrestling advances to first state championship in program history
Bill Ferrario appears in court for initial appearance on Jan. 4, 2023
Former Packer released from Marathon County Jail on cash bond
Insurance Salesman Scam Warning
Insurance Salesman Scam Warning
Network issue fixed for WSAW and WZAW
A Northwoods guide to your Friday night fish fry