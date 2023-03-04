First Alert Weather: A winter storm on the way for Sunday night into Monday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The first weekend of March is upon us, and there are no signs of spring-like weather in the works anytime soon. Clouds will be around throughout much of the weekend with a chance of flurries later Saturday south. A winter storm will bring snow to most locations Sunday night into Monday morning, then a round of snow north, with rain/snow at times in Central Wisconsin Monday afternoon into the evening. Impacts to the AM & PM commute Monday are anticipated. A First Alert Weather Day is likely to be issued by later Saturday afternoon for Sunday night into Monday.

Saturday will feature clouds with a chance of afternoon flurres in parts of Central Wisconsin. (WSAW)

Mostly cloudy for the start of the weekend on Saturday. A weak front may spark a few flurries in Central Wisconsin during the afternoon into the early evening. Little to no accumulation is expected. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Turning partly cloudy Saturday night with lows slipping back into the mid 10s to around 20. Any sunshine we may see on Sunday will be during the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy with afternoon readings peaking in the upper 30s.

Snow moves into the region later Sunday evening from west to east. (WSAW)

Snow is expected late Sunday night into Monday morning. (WSAW)

The next winter storm, and likely First Alert Weather Day, will be impacting the area Sunday night into Monday. There will be two rounds of precipitation with this storm. The first will be mainly snow across the area Sunday night, starting after 9 PM and lasting until around daybreak on Monday morning. A few inches of accumulation is possible in locations across the Northwoods leading up to Monday morning’s commute, while a slushy 1-2″ may fall south of Highway 10. A lull is expected to take place during the morning on Monday. Light snow or snow showers in the north, while rain/snow showers are possible in Central Wisconsin. The second round of precipitation will move in by early Monday afternoon and last through the evening. Snow will again fall in the northern half of the area, while to the south a mix of rain/snow, or in the far south mostly rain. The drive home from work or school will feature roads ranging from slippery or slushy in Central Wisconsin to snow-covered and hazardous in the Northwoods. Highs on Monday are in the low to mid 30s north, and mid to upper 30s south.

Light to moderate snow in most of the area leading up to daybreak Monday, rain showers far south. (WSAW)

Snow will taper to light snow/snow showers north around midday Monday. Rain/snow showers possible south. (WSAW)

Snowfall potential from Sunday night through late Monday. (WSAW)

In the wake of this winter storm, a mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday. Highs in the mid 30s. Partly cloudy on Wednesday with highs in the low 30s. Clouds are going to settle in for late week on Thursday and Friday with highs in the mid to upper 20s. Another snow producer may be shifting into North Central Wisconsin next Saturday. Highs in the mid 20s to around 30.

Highs will be close to average through mid-week, then colder than average later in the week. (WSAW)

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.