First Alert Weather Day: Sunday night into Monday for snow & messy travel conditions

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued from Sunday night into Monday for the risk of accumulating snow in a majority of the area, which could have impacts on the commutes Monday. The bulk of snowfall is expected Sunday night into Monday morning with this winter storm, while light snow or snow showers could persist later Monday morning through the early evening. Rain showers could mix in at times in the southern parts of the area.

The best risk of moderate to heavy snow will be Sunday night into early Monday. Snow or snow showers on Monday. (WSAW)

The next winter storm to impact North Central Wisconsin is still showing some uncertainty when it comes to storm track and the amount of snow that could fall across the region from Sunday night through Monday evening. There are two different scenarios with either low-pressure tracking from the Pacific NW on Sunday into the northern Great Lakes on Monday into Monday night, or low pressure forming in the eastern Rockies and tracking NE toward southern Wisconsin Monday, then over to lower Michigan Monday night. With these two different possible storm tracks, there could be a big difference in the amount of snowfall locally, along with overall impacts on Monday when comes to travel conditions.

If the more northerly storm track takes place, snow will work into the region mid to late evening on Sunday. Snow may be heavy at times in the Northwoods overnight, while light to moderate snow in Central Wisconsin. Some rain could mix in across the far south overnight into Monday morning. Then during the day on Monday, light snow or snow showers will taper off across the north as the day goes on, while Central Wisconsin may have snow/rain showers. In this case, road conditions would be the messiest for the morning commute on Monday, then range from wet and slippery to slushy as the day goes along. Less total snowfall would take place in the end.

If the more southerly storm track plays out, snow will still arrive Sunday evening and fall Sunday night into Monday morning. It could be heavy at times in both the Northwoods and parts of Central Wisconsin. The morning commute would feature snow-covered and hazardous travel conditions. As the morning goes into the afternoon, light to moderate snow would continue in the north, with light snow or snow showers in Central Wisconsin. Some rain showers could again mix in at times in the southern parts of the area. Although the most in the way of accumulation would take place Sunday night into Monday morning, some additional accumulation would occur during Monday, especially in the northern half of the area.

Snow moves into the area Sunday evening from west to east. (WSAW)

Snow, possibly heavy at times Sunday night into early Monday morning. (WSAW)

Snow may taper to snow showers Monday morning. (WSAW)

Light snow or snow showers Monday afternoon. (WSAW)

Snow showers winding down Monday evening from west to east. (WSAW)

With this uncertainly on the storm track, the snowfall totals could range from 3-6″ in the northern half of the area north of Highway 10, to 1-3″ south, with the lowest amounts in Juneau, Adams & Waushara Counties. However, if the more southerly track does play out, snowfall amounts could be higher in the Northwoods. Bottomline, be sure to check back for updates. The main concern is for messy roads Sunday night through Monday, regardless of the exact amount of snowfall, which could lead to issues with vehicles sliding off the road, accidents, or other weather-related incidents.

Snowfall potential Sunday night into Monday. (WSAW)

Stay up to date with the First Alert Weather App on the latest advisories or warnings that may be issued, along with tracking the winter storm with the interactive radar.

