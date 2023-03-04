News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

First Alert Weather Day: Sunday night into Monday for snow & messy travel conditions

The latest winter storm will bring periods of snow to much of the area late weekend into Monday. Roads will range from slippery to snow-covered.
First Alert Weather Day Sunday night through early Monday evening.
First Alert Weather Day Sunday night through early Monday evening.(WSAW)
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued from Sunday night into Monday for the risk of accumulating snow in a majority of the area, which could have impacts on the commutes Monday. The bulk of snowfall is expected Sunday night into Monday morning with this winter storm, while light snow or snow showers could persist later Monday morning through the early evening. Rain showers could mix in at times in the southern parts of the area.

The best risk of moderate to heavy snow will be Sunday night into early Monday. Snow or snow...
The best risk of moderate to heavy snow will be Sunday night into early Monday. Snow or snow showers on Monday.(WSAW)

The next winter storm to impact North Central Wisconsin is still showing some uncertainty when it comes to storm track and the amount of snow that could fall across the region from Sunday night through Monday evening. There are two different scenarios with either low-pressure tracking from the Pacific NW on Sunday into the northern Great Lakes on Monday into Monday night, or low pressure forming in the eastern Rockies and tracking NE toward southern Wisconsin Monday, then over to lower Michigan Monday night. With these two different possible storm tracks, there could be a big difference in the amount of snowfall locally, along with overall impacts on Monday when comes to travel conditions.

If the more northerly storm track takes place, snow will work into the region mid to late evening on Sunday. Snow may be heavy at times in the Northwoods overnight, while light to moderate snow in Central Wisconsin. Some rain could mix in across the far south overnight into Monday morning. Then during the day on Monday, light snow or snow showers will taper off across the north as the day goes on, while Central Wisconsin may have snow/rain showers. In this case, road conditions would be the messiest for the morning commute on Monday, then range from wet and slippery to slushy as the day goes along. Less total snowfall would take place in the end.

If the more southerly storm track plays out, snow will still arrive Sunday evening and fall Sunday night into Monday morning. It could be heavy at times in both the Northwoods and parts of Central Wisconsin. The morning commute would feature snow-covered and hazardous travel conditions. As the morning goes into the afternoon, light to moderate snow would continue in the north, with light snow or snow showers in Central Wisconsin. Some rain showers could again mix in at times in the southern parts of the area. Although the most in the way of accumulation would take place Sunday night into Monday morning, some additional accumulation would occur during Monday, especially in the northern half of the area.

Snow moves into the area Sunday evening from west to east.
Snow moves into the area Sunday evening from west to east.(WSAW)
Snow, possibly heavy at times Sunday night into early Monday morning.
Snow, possibly heavy at times Sunday night into early Monday morning.(WSAW)
Snow may taper to snow showers Monday morning.
Snow may taper to snow showers Monday morning.(WSAW)
Light snow or snow showers Monday afternoon.
Light snow or snow showers Monday afternoon.(WSAW)
Snow showers winding down Monday evening from west to east.
Snow showers winding down Monday evening from west to east.(WSAW)

With this uncertainly on the storm track, the snowfall totals could range from 3-6″ in the northern half of the area north of Highway 10, to 1-3″ south, with the lowest amounts in Juneau, Adams & Waushara Counties. However, if the more southerly track does play out, snowfall amounts could be higher in the Northwoods. Bottomline, be sure to check back for updates. The main concern is for messy roads Sunday night through Monday, regardless of the exact amount of snowfall, which could lead to issues with vehicles sliding off the road, accidents, or other weather-related incidents.

Snowfall potential Sunday night into Monday.
Snowfall potential Sunday night into Monday.(WSAW)

Stay up to date with the First Alert Weather App on the latest advisories or warnings that may be issued, along with tracking the winter storm with the interactive radar.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bill Ferrario appears in court for initial appearance on Jan. 4, 2023
Former Packer released from Marathon County Jail on cash bond
The timeline on what to expect with the latest winter storm in North Central Wisconsin.
First Alert Weather: A winter storm on the way for Sunday night into Monday
Man, 57, killed in Iron County snowmobile crash
The Clermont County Sheriff's Office is investigating four deaths in a possible murder-suicide.
Family was shot in murder-suicide minutes before being evicted from foreclosed home, sheriff says
A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts

Latest News

The timeline on what to expect with the latest winter storm in North Central Wisconsin.
First Alert Weather: A winter storm on the way for Sunday night into Monday
First Alert Weather Day likely for Sunday night into Monday for the next winter storm.
First Alert Weather: Watching for a winter storm ending the weekend
Mostly cloudy Saturday with a chance of PM flurries south. First Alert Weather Day likely...
First Alert Weather: Friday Night Forecast
Mostly cloudy Friday night and for much of the weekend. A winter storm could lead to a First...
First Alert Weather: Friday Evening Forecast