Wood County to close most snowmobile trails Saturday morning

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wood County is closing all of its snowmobile trails, other than the Bakerville Sno Rovers trails, effective 8 a.m. Saturday.

The Bakersville Sno Rovers trails have been groomed and are remaining open at the moment.

Always travel with caution, as conditions vary from fair to poor. Some areas have exposed water and ice. Be careful and ride at your own risk. Respect landowners and stay on marked trails.

Wood County multi-use trails at NEPCO, Powers Bluff, and Richfield 360 are groomed and track set. Trail pass information is located at trailhead locations. Powers Bluff Winter Sports Area will be open March 4 and 5 for tubing and skiing. Two sessions: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 1-4 p.m., all day passes are also available.

Visit the Wood County Parks & Forestry website for more information.

Snowmobile trails open up in Wood County. (Wood County Parks & Forest)

