Wausau West students participate in youth career fair

The fair at Wausau West High School was a joint effort of the United Way and The Boys & Girls Club
By Sean White and Alicia Schumacher
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 7:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Boys and Girls Club of Wausau and the United Way teamed up with the Wausau School District to bring over 100 college and community organizations to Wausau West High School Thursday for students to take a look at different career options.

Representatives from different career paths, colleges, and volunteer groups provided information and demonstrations for the students. Their aim was to help students learn about what is available to them in their post-high school careers.

”We just want kids to see what’s out there, to learn about opportunities in our own community, learn about educational opportunities in the Wausau community and beyond. And maybe discover some new interests and career paths,” said Carol Pond, Boys and Girls Club of Wausau.

Olivia Berens, 11th grader at Wausau West said, ”There are areas that are directed at the careers that we maybe possibly want to go into when we’re older so it was really nice to explore those pathways.”

The local companies were also offering students the opportunity to get summer jobs and grow their experience.

