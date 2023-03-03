Tickets on sale now for SpongeBob Squarepants at the Grand Theater

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - You likely know he lives in a pineapple under the sea, but you won’t want to miss Spongebob in his new adventure coming to the Grand Theater March 9-11.

Tickets are available for Wausau Community Theatre’s presentation of SpongeBob Squarepants. Click here to buy tickets online.

Director Dan Drenk said he was initially reluctant to see the show when his wife suggested it.

“So my wife had asked me if I wanted to go see the new SpongeBob musical a number of years back. It was a preview at that time in Chicago. And I said, ‘No, I don’t want to see that. Sounds kind of terrible.’ But she talked me into it. She told me the artists that had done the music for the show. Cyndi Lauper, the guys from Aerosmith, Plain White T’s, Might Be Giants.... And so I was intrigued. We went and I was pleasantly surprised. It was really fun, optimistic and a great show, I brought it back to Community Theater and said when this becomes available, we should do this,” Drenk said.

Drenk said the play is about a volcano that is going to erupt and destroy Bikini Bottoms, but SpongeBob saves the day. The show is about optimism in the face of adversity.

SpongeBob Squarepants stars Levi Henk as SpongeBob and Hunter Frahm as Patrick. The duo joined Sunrise 7 on Friday to sing “BFF” and “Best Day Ever” from the show.

Spongebob Squarepants ticket information (WSAW)

