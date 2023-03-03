Prescribed burns on the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest to begin as early as mid-March
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - Certified USDA Forest Service fire specialists are preparing to conduct restorative prescribed burning in parts of the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest. Prescribed burning could begin as early as mid-March if there are times when the weather permits.
Temperatures, wind speeds and directions, and humidity levels are important factors that affect when a prescribed burn can be administered. Prescribed fire is intended to help restore and improve wildlife habitat and reduce wildfire risk.
“Prescribed fire is an important vegetation and land management tool that requires expert input from resource specialists across the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest,” said Michael Mattmiller, zone fire management officer. “Just like prevention is important for personal health, prescribed fire can help keep the land healthy.”
Prescribed burns are being planned for the following Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest locations in 2023:
|Location
|5 Corners East
|152
|Timber
|Bayfield
|T49N R6W Secs 22, 27, 28
|Twin Lake Salvage
|4
|Timber/Brush
|Bayfield
|T49N R6W Sec 36
|NWS Block B
|897
|Timber/Brush
|Bayfield
|T48N R8W Sec 25 and
T48N R7W Secs 29, 30, 31, 32
|Southwest Lake MA8
|6
|Timber
|Bayfield
|T44N R6W Sec 31
|Lake Three Dam
|0.5
|Brush/Grass
|Ashland
|T44N R4W Sec 3
|Namekagon Lake Campground
|11
|Timber
|Bayfield
|T44N R6W Sec 35
|Garden TS, Sawyer
|283
|Timber
|Sawyer
|T43N R6W Secs 26, 27
|Little Clam East/ELF
|18
|Grass/Brush
|Ashland
|T42N R4W Sec 5
|Glidden Pollinator Gardens
|1
|Grass
|Ashland
|T42N R6W Sec 2
|Elk Viewing
|4.5
|Grass/Brush
|Ashland
|T42N R4W Sec 20
|Elk View 176
|6
|Grass/Brush
|Sawyer
|T42N R4W Sec 26
|ELF Garage B
|11
|Grass/Brush
|Sawyer
|T42N R4W Sec 25
|ELF Garage A
|8
|Grass/Brush
|Ashland
|T42N R4W Sec 30
|Balsam Dam
|0.5
|Brush/Slash
|Sawyer
|T42N R5W Sec 30
|Moose Lake Campground
|7.5
|Timber
|Sawyer
|T41N R5W Sec 20
|Two Axe Lake Openings
|8
|Grass/Brush
|Sawyer
|T40N R6W Sec 26
|Buffalo Farm (Units 4 & 5
|70
|Grass
|Price
|T40N R2E Sec 24
|Riley WMA (Units 1, 2, 3, 6)
|912
|Grass/Brush
|Price
|T39N R2E Secs 13, 14, 23
|West Point Campground
|16
|Timber
|Taylor
|T33N R1W Sec 25
|Medford Farm (Units 1, 2, 5, 6, 7 & 8)
|60
|Grass
|Taylor
|T32N R3W Secs 23, 24
|Chippewa Campground
|17
|Timber
|Taylor
|T32N R3W Secs 26, 35, 36
|Winter Sports (Unit 2)
|27
|Grass/Brush
|Taylor
|T31N R2W Sec 29
The benefits of prescribed burning include:
- Reduces hazardous fuels.
- Minimizes the spread of plant and animal disease.
- Removes invasive species that threaten species that are native to an ecosystem.
- Provides forage for animals.
- Improves habitat for threatened and sensitive species.
- Burning plant matter from previous years returns nutrients to the soil, encouraging healthier and more productive growth of forbs, grasses, wildflowers, and other plants.
Prescribed fires on the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest simulate historic, naturally occurring wildfires and burning that was accomplished by indigenous communities.
The public will be notified about planned and active prescribed fires through social media on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CNNF002; and Twitter: https://twitter.com/CNNF002. Maps and additional details are also available through district offices.
More information about the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest is available online, here: https://www.fs.usda.gov/CNNF.
