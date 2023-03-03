News and First Alert Weather App
Prescribed burns on the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest to begin as early as mid-March

Certified professional fire specialists manage a restorative prescribed burning operation at Little Cranberry Lake.(USDA Forest Service)
Certified professional fire specialists manage a restorative prescribed burning operation at Little Cranberry Lake.(USDA Forest Service)
By Sean White
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 1:50 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - Certified USDA Forest Service fire specialists are preparing to conduct restorative prescribed burning in parts of the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest. Prescribed burning could begin as early as mid-March if there are times when the weather permits.

Temperatures, wind speeds and directions, and humidity levels are important factors that affect when a prescribed burn can be administered. Prescribed fire is intended to help restore and improve wildlife habitat and reduce wildfire risk.

“Prescribed fire is an important vegetation and land management tool that requires expert input from resource specialists across the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest,” said Michael Mattmiller, zone fire management officer. “Just like prevention is important for personal health, prescribed fire can help keep the land healthy.”

Prescribed burns are being planned for the following Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest locations in 2023:

LocationAcresTypeCountyLocation
5 Corners East152TimberBayfieldT49N R6W Secs 22, 27, 28
Twin Lake Salvage4Timber/BrushBayfieldT49N R6W Sec 36
NWS Block B897Timber/BrushBayfieldT48N R8W Sec 25 and
T48N R7W Secs 29, 30, 31, 32
Southwest Lake MA86TimberBayfieldT44N R6W Sec 31
Lake Three Dam0.5Brush/GrassAshlandT44N R4W Sec 3
Namekagon Lake Campground11TimberBayfieldT44N R6W Sec 35
Garden TS, Sawyer283TimberSawyerT43N R6W Secs 26, 27
Little Clam East/ELF18Grass/BrushAshlandT42N R4W Sec 5
Glidden Pollinator Gardens1GrassAshlandT42N R6W Sec 2
Elk Viewing4.5Grass/BrushAshlandT42N R4W Sec 20
Elk View 1766Grass/BrushSawyerT42N R4W Sec 26
ELF Garage B11Grass/BrushSawyerT42N R4W Sec 25
ELF Garage A8Grass/BrushAshlandT42N R4W Sec 30
Balsam Dam0.5Brush/SlashSawyerT42N R5W Sec 30
Moose Lake Campground7.5TimberSawyerT41N R5W Sec 20
Two Axe Lake Openings8Grass/BrushSawyerT40N R6W Sec 26
Buffalo Farm (Units 4 & 570GrassPriceT40N R2E Sec 24
Riley WMA (Units 1, 2, 3, 6)912Grass/BrushPriceT39N R2E Secs 13, 14, 23
West Point Campground16TimberTaylorT33N R1W Sec 25
Medford Farm (Units 1, 2, 5, 6, 7 & 8)60GrassTaylorT32N R3W Secs 23, 24
Chippewa Campground17TimberTaylorT32N R3W Secs 26, 35, 36
Winter Sports (Unit 2)27Grass/BrushTaylorT31N R2W Sec 29

The benefits of prescribed burning include:

  • Reduces hazardous fuels.
  • Minimizes the spread of plant and animal disease.
  • Removes invasive species that threaten species that are native to an ecosystem.
  • Provides forage for animals.
  • Improves habitat for threatened and sensitive species.
  • Burning plant matter from previous years returns nutrients to the soil, encouraging healthier and more productive growth of forbs, grasses, wildflowers, and other plants.

Prescribed fires on the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest simulate historic, naturally occurring wildfires and burning that was accomplished by indigenous communities.

The public will be notified about planned and active prescribed fires through social media on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CNNF002; and Twitter: https://twitter.com/CNNF002. Maps and additional details are also available through district offices.

More information about the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest is available online, here: https://www.fs.usda.gov/CNNF.

