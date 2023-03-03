Prescribed burns on the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest to begin as early as mid-March

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - Certified USDA Forest Service fire specialists are preparing to conduct restorative prescribed burning in parts of the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest. Prescribed burning could begin as early as mid-March if there are times when the weather permits.

Temperatures, wind speeds and directions, and humidity levels are important factors that affect when a prescribed burn can be administered. Prescribed fire is intended to help restore and improve wildlife habitat and reduce wildfire risk.

“Prescribed fire is an important vegetation and land management tool that requires expert input from resource specialists across the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest,” said Michael Mattmiller, zone fire management officer. “Just like prevention is important for personal health, prescribed fire can help keep the land healthy.”

Prescribed burns are being planned for the following Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest locations in 2023:

Location Acres Type County Location 5 Corners East 152 Timber Bayfield T49N R6W Secs 22, 27, 28 Twin Lake Salvage 4 Timber/Brush Bayfield T49N R6W Sec 36 NWS Block B 897 Timber/Brush Bayfield T48N R8W Sec 25 and

T48N R7W Secs 29, 30, 31, 32 Southwest Lake MA8 6 Timber Bayfield T44N R6W Sec 31 Lake Three Dam 0.5 Brush/Grass Ashland T44N R4W Sec 3 Namekagon Lake Campground 11 Timber Bayfield T44N R6W Sec 35 Garden TS, Sawyer 283 Timber Sawyer T43N R6W Secs 26, 27 Little Clam East/ELF 18 Grass/Brush Ashland T42N R4W Sec 5 Glidden Pollinator Gardens 1 Grass Ashland T42N R6W Sec 2 Elk Viewing 4.5 Grass/Brush Ashland T42N R4W Sec 20 Elk View 176 6 Grass/Brush Sawyer T42N R4W Sec 26 ELF Garage B 11 Grass/Brush Sawyer T42N R4W Sec 25 ELF Garage A 8 Grass/Brush Ashland T42N R4W Sec 30 Balsam Dam 0.5 Brush/Slash Sawyer T42N R5W Sec 30 Moose Lake Campground 7.5 Timber Sawyer T41N R5W Sec 20 Two Axe Lake Openings 8 Grass/Brush Sawyer T40N R6W Sec 26 Buffalo Farm (Units 4 & 5 70 Grass Price T40N R2E Sec 24 Riley WMA (Units 1, 2, 3, 6) 912 Grass/Brush Price T39N R2E Secs 13, 14, 23 West Point Campground 16 Timber Taylor T33N R1W Sec 25 Medford Farm (Units 1, 2, 5, 6, 7 & 8) 60 Grass Taylor T32N R3W Secs 23, 24 Chippewa Campground 17 Timber Taylor T32N R3W Secs 26, 35, 36 Winter Sports (Unit 2) 27 Grass/Brush Taylor T31N R2W Sec 29

The benefits of prescribed burning include:

Reduces hazardous fuels.

Minimizes the spread of plant and animal disease.

Removes invasive species that threaten species that are native to an ecosystem.

Provides forage for animals.

Improves habitat for threatened and sensitive species.

Burning plant matter from previous years returns nutrients to the soil, encouraging healthier and more productive growth of forbs, grasses, wildflowers, and other plants.

Prescribed fires on the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest simulate historic, naturally occurring wildfires and burning that was accomplished by indigenous communities.

The public will be notified about planned and active prescribed fires through social media on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CNNF002; and Twitter: https://twitter.com/CNNF002. Maps and additional details are also available through district offices.

More information about the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest is available online, here: https://www.fs.usda.gov/CNNF.

