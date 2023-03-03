News and First Alert Weather App
The Open Door is a step closer to getting funding to better serve the unhoused population

The $50K will go to The Open Door program through Catholic Charities
By Jade Flury
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 7:01 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Open Door, a non-profit organization that helps homeless people, is one step closer to getting the funding it needs to serve Wausau’s unhoused population better.

This week, the Wausau Finance Committee approved an additional $50,000 to help Catholic Charities support The Open Door. If the Wausau City Council approves the funding, the money will be used to make The Open Door the official day center for the unhoused population.

“It really is a problem. The day services are something that has been absent,” said Bob Grady, program director for The Open Door of Marathon County.

With the help of American Rescue Plan Funds, Catholic Charities and The Open Door may be getting more assistance to provide shelter.

”The unhoused population continues to grow in our community,” said Police Chief Benjamin Bliven, Wausau Police Department.

”There are limited places that people can go during the day, for lunch for meals, they can go to Salvation Army. They can go to Bridge Street Mission, but beyond that, there’s been a lot of wear and tear going to the library. Just kind of wandering around downtown,” added Grady.

Homelessness is something the Wausau Police Department deals with often. “We see a lot of law enforcement response and calls for service in regards to the unhoused population in our community,” said Chief Bliven.

The hope is that the new day center hours will give the people a safe place to stay and provide the resources to get back on track. “Whether that is access to mental health or AODA treatment or access to education and schooling, some individuals just need help getting their driver’s license and their social security card so they can apply for jobs,” said Chief Bliven.

The $50,000 is in addition to the $777,000 the Catholic Charities and The Open Door have received.

