A Northwoods guide to your Friday night fish fry

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - For Wisconsinites, the season of Friday fish fries is treasured as people flock to their favorite supper club or local restaurant to enjoy those beer-battered, breaded, or baked fish fillets.

As fish fries progressively swim back into our lives following COVID, like the St. Anne Fish Fry held just last week, we wanted to give an opportunity to showcase all of the fish fries that northcentral Wisconsin has to offer.

From the cod to the haddock, the coleslaw to the tartar sauce, and maybe an old-fashioned or two, here is a list of the many supper clubs and restaurants throughout the Northwoods that offer the taste of delicious, authentic, Friday night Wisconsin fish fries.

Adams County

Antonios At The Pines - Friendship

Forest County

Hotel Crandon Restaurant and Bar - Crandon

Langlade County

Timber Haven Bar and Grill - Polar

Lincoln County

Tilted Loon Saloon - Tomahawk

Marathon County

Pinewood Supper Club - Mosinee

Palms Supper Club - Schofield

Richard’s Restaurant & Bar - Wausau

Oneida County

Paul Bunyan’s - Minocqua

Mama’s Supper Club - Minocqua

Norwood Pines Supper Club - Minocqua

Three Coins Restaurant - Rhinelander

Portage County

Hilltop Pub & Grill - Stevens Point

Two Lakes - Almond

The River’s Bar and Supper Club - Amherst

Sky Club Supper Club - Plover

Price County

Harbor View Pub & Eatery - Phillips

Taylor County

Northside Cafe - Rib Lake

Vilas County

Four Seasons Supper Club - Arbor Vitae

The Plantation Supper Club - Arbor Vitae

Headwaters Restaurant & Tavern - Boulder Junction

Eagle Waters Resort Restaurant - Eagle River

Riverstone Restaurant and Tavern - Eagle River

Little Bohemia Lodge - Manitowish Waters

Wood County

The Vintage House - Marshfield

The Dirty Oar Supper Club - Nekoosa

A list of fish fries available throughout the state can be found at Wisconsin.com by clicking here.

