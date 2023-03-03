A Northwoods guide to your Friday night fish fry
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - For Wisconsinites, the season of Friday fish fries is treasured as people flock to their favorite supper club or local restaurant to enjoy those beer-battered, breaded, or baked fish fillets.
As fish fries progressively swim back into our lives following COVID, like the St. Anne Fish Fry held just last week, we wanted to give an opportunity to showcase all of the fish fries that northcentral Wisconsin has to offer.
From the cod to the haddock, the coleslaw to the tartar sauce, and maybe an old-fashioned or two, here is a list of the many supper clubs and restaurants throughout the Northwoods that offer the taste of delicious, authentic, Friday night Wisconsin fish fries.
Adams County
- Antonios At The Pines - Friendship
Forest County
- Hotel Crandon Restaurant and Bar - Crandon
Langlade County
- Timber Haven Bar and Grill - Polar
Lincoln County
- Tilted Loon Saloon - Tomahawk
Marathon County
- Pinewood Supper Club - Mosinee
- Palms Supper Club - Schofield
- Richard’s Restaurant & Bar - Wausau
Oneida County
- Paul Bunyan’s - Minocqua
- Mama’s Supper Club - Minocqua
- Norwood Pines Supper Club - Minocqua
- Three Coins Restaurant - Rhinelander
Portage County
- Hilltop Pub & Grill - Stevens Point
- Two Lakes - Almond
- The River’s Bar and Supper Club - Amherst
- Sky Club Supper Club - Plover
Price County
- Harbor View Pub & Eatery - Phillips
Taylor County
- Northside Cafe - Rib Lake
Vilas County
- Four Seasons Supper Club - Arbor Vitae
- The Plantation Supper Club - Arbor Vitae
- Headwaters Restaurant & Tavern - Boulder Junction
- Eagle Waters Resort Restaurant - Eagle River
- Riverstone Restaurant and Tavern - Eagle River
- Little Bohemia Lodge - Manitowish Waters
Wood County
- The Vintage House - Marshfield
- The Dirty Oar Supper Club - Nekoosa
A list of fish fries available throughout the state can be found at Wisconsin.com by clicking here.
