Mobile Wi-Fi hotspots now available at Marathon County Public Library

The Marathon County Library(WSAW)
By Sean White
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 2:25 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Public Library is pleased to announce the start of a new Wi-Fi hotspot lending pilot program at all nine of its locations.

Two Wi-Fi hotspots are available for checkout at each MCPL location. These mobile hotspots provide an internet connection in locations where a cellular signal is already available. 

However, if no cell signal is available in the area, the devices will not work. 

Each kit contains a single mobile Wi-Fi hotspot, a micro-USB cable, an AC charger with USB port, and some basic instructions and troubleshooting tips.

Each hotspot can be checked out for a period of two weeks, with the option to renew if no other patrons have the device on hold. These devices are not currently listed in the library’s online catalog and must be requested in person or by calling your preferred MCPL location and placing a hold over the phone. A fine of $1 will be charged for each day the device is overdue.

To be eligible to check out one of these hotspots, you are required to be an MCPL cardholder and must be 18 years old or older. You also must not already have access to equipment or internet services sufficient to meet your educational needs. People are also required to sign a user agreement upon checkout.

This pilot program will run through the end of 2023, at which point the program will be evaluated.

For more information, call 715-261-7200 or visit www.mcpl.us/hotspots.

