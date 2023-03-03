Marathon County Sheriff’s Office warning of door-to-door salesmen with odd offer

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to contact them if they’ve had an odd encounter with a stranger going door to door.

Authorities have received multiple reports of people going door to door asking residents to if they are interested in purchasing “heart attack or stroke insurance.” The individuals were also asking for information if the residents “are home alone all day.”

People are encouraged to be vigilant and protect their personal information.

If you have been a victim of criminal activity related to this incident, call the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office at 715-261-7793.

