Bond set at $25K for suspect in Rhinelander area arson case

Chad Bambrough, 34
Chad Bambrough, 34(Oneida County Jail)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - A 34-year-old man is in the Oneida County Jail on a $25,000 cash bond after he’s accused of intentionally setting his home on fire.

Chad Bambrough is charged with arson and unsafe burning of own building. Authorities said Bambrough’s suspected drug use was a factor.

The fire was reported Thursday around 3:30 p.m. at home on the 5800 block of Highway 8 in the town of Crescent, near Rhinelander. Initially, it was unknown if there was anyone else in the building. The caller stated that there were flames 10 feet into the air. First responders said the structure was fully engulfed.

Agencies that responded to the fire were: the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, Crescent First Responders, Rhinelander Police Department, Crescent Fire, Little Rice Fire Department, Oneida County Ambulance Service, Monico Fire Department, Nokomis Fire Department, Newbold Fire Department, Pelican Fire Department, Pine Lake Fire Department, Rhinelander Fire Department, Stella Fire Department, Wisconsin Fire Marshalls Office, Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation, Wisconsin Public Service, and The Oneida County Highway Department.

Bambrough is expected to return to court on March 9.

