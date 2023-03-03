News and First Alert Weather App
Man, 57, killed in Iron County snowmobile crash

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MERCER, Wis. (WSAW) - A 57-year-old man has died following a fatal snowmobile crash in Iron County.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. Thursday near Mercer. Investigators said the man missed a curve, left the trail and hit several trees. A witness attempted CPR but the man died at the scene.

This is the 16th fatal snowmobile crash in Wisconsin this season.

