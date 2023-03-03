First Alert Weather: Weekend winter precipitation chances despite warmer highs

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Clouds and warmer highs move in for the weekend ahead. However, the weekend forecast could feature periodic winter precipitation chances before another winter system is set to impact portions of North Central Wisconsin starting late Sunday into Monday. Despite weekend warming, there’s still no signs of spring in the forecast as of yet.

Warming over the weekend with highs in the upper 30s. Chance for some snow flurries Saturday and Sunday during the daytime. (WSAW)

Considerable cloudiness on Friday, as a winter storm traversing the Midwest, staying well to our south. Clouds move in from south to north, but weather conditions will remain rather quiet as we end the work week. Highs slightly warmer in the mid 30s. The upcoming weekend has plenty of clouds on Saturday with a chance of scattered flurries or light snow showers for the afternoon into the evening. Minimal snow accumulations expected. Highs Saturday in the upper 30s. There might be some morning sun on Sunday, but clouds will thicken as the day goes along.

A wintry mix system bring snow, freezing rain, and rain to the region. Type of precipitation depends on location and temperatures at the time. (WSAW)

The next significant winter storm arrives late Sunday night, and expected to last through Monday night. A low pressure system will track ENE over the weekend, which will bring periods of snow, freezing rain and rain to the region by Sunday night. The type of precipitation will depend on temperatures and location. Rain may mix with snow in the southern parts of the area, with snow or freezing rain mix for areas north of HWY 29. This will continue through much of Monday, potentially causing travel impacts during the morning commute hours. The amount of snowfall is still to be determined as it is highly dependent on the ultimate storm track. Time will tell which outcome comes to fruition for early in the new week. We are closely monitoring this winter storm to see if a First Alert Weather Day will be needed. Highs on Monday are in the mid to upper 30s.

Monday morning commute could be snowy or icy. (WSAW)

The winter system will progress east throughout Monday. Snow, rain and freezing rain will fall. (WSAW)

After this possible snow producer exits on Tuesday morning, breezy with more clouds than sun. Highs in the low to mid 30s. Considerable cloudiness for Wednesday and next Thursday, March 9. Highs in the upper 20s to low 30s.

