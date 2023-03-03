First Alert Weather: Watching for a winter storm ending the weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Clouds will be common this weekend in North Central Wisconsin. A weak front may spark a few flurries Saturday afternoon. Attention is on the next risk of snow north, mixed with rain at times in Central Wisconsin from Sunday night into Monday. Some accumulation is anticipated, especially in the northern half of the area. A First Alert Weather Day is likely to be issued as the snow or mixed precipitation will cause tricky travel for the morning and afternoon commutes on Monday.

Mostly cloudy and cool overnight into Saturday morning. (WSAW)

There were some breaks of sunshine in the northern parts of the area on Friday, but the majority of the region was stuck in the clouds on Friday. Clouds will be filling in across the area for Friday evening and staying mainly cloudy overnight into Saturday morning. Lows in the upper 10s to low 20s. The weekend starts off on Saturday with considerable cloudiness. A weak front may produce a few flurries Saturday afternoon into the early. Little to no accumulation is expected. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Sunday may start off with a bit of sunshine but clouds will thicken as the day goes on. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Lots of clouds on Saturday with a chance of snow showers. (WSAW)

The next winter storm to impact the region arrives Sunday evening from west to east. Snow is likely in most of the area Sunday night into early Monday morning. The exception to this will be in the far southern parts of the area, where some rain could mix in at times leading up to daybreak Monday. Some accumulation is likely in the Northwoods, while a slushy amount may stick in Central Wisconsin. Slippery to slushy and snow-covered roads are anticipated for the Monday morning commute. Temperatures Sunday night into Monday morning will be in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Snow arrives from west to east Sunday evening. (WSAW)

Snow expected Sunday night. (WSAW)

Snow & rain tapering to showers Monday morning. (WSAW)

A break in the precipitation is expected during the morning on Monday with snow showers in the north, and rain/snow showers in Central Wisconsin. The second round of snow north and rain mixed with some snow in Central Wisconsin will move across the area from midday Monday, through the afternoon and begin to taper off during the evening. This will again lead to messy travel for the afternoon/evening commute on Monday. Highs Monday in the mid to upper 30s.

The best chances of 4" or more in the northern half of the area, less to the south. (WSAW)

Snow north, mixed with rain at times in Central Wisconsin Monday afternoon. (WSAW)

Snow showers tapering off Monday night. (WSAW)

A fair amount of sunshine on tap for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the mid 30s Tuesday, low 30s Wednesday. Clouds are back for the end of the work week with highs Thursday and next Friday in the mid to upper 20s.

