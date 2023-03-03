Edgar, Lakeland, Laona/Wabeno and Neillsville all move on the sectional finals

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The field continues to narrow in high school girls basketball, as after Thursday, four area teams are left standing. Edgar, Lakeland, Laona/Wabeno and Neillsville all have a shot at a state bid, moving on to sectionals Saturday.

First, in Marshfield, two-seed Edgar was able to sneak by one-seed Assumption thanks to a defense-oriented 38-36 win in the D5 bracket. The Wildcats got another strong night from senior Reagan Borchardt as Edgar moves on to their first sectional final since 2012. They’ll face one-seed Laona/Wabeno who smothered Sevastapol with a 44-29 win.

In D1, Wausau West’s season came to a close, falling to Hortonville 69-41. As a seven-seed, the Warriors managed to pick up two postseason wins this year. Hortonville will play Neenah for a trip to state Saturday.

In D2, Lakeland Union dominated with a 77-46 win over New London. The Thunderbirds used a hot start to maintain a lead throughout the game. They move on to sectional finals for the second straight year as they’ll face Menomonie Saturday.

In D4, Neillsville kept their perfect record intact by pounding Fall Creek 60-35. The Warriors are hoping for back-to-back state trips as they clash with Colfax Saturday. It was Colfax that also ended Phillips’ season Thursday, besting the Loggers in overtime 67-56.

All of the sectional final games will be played Saturday.

