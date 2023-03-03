News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

College student wins free car after making 94-foot putt

Craig Noyes said he’s not a golfer but sunk a 94-foot putt on Feb. 11. (Source: WTVM)
By Jessie Gibson and Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM/Gray News) – A student from Auburn University won a new car after sinking a full-court putt during halftime of a basketball game.

Craig Noyes said he’s not a golfer but sunk a 94-foot putt on Feb. 11.

Friends joined him Wednesday as he received a 2023 Toyota Corolla LE from Lynch Toyota of Auburn.

This was part of a 10-year promotion the dealership had been doing.

Noyes is the first winner of the Lynch Toyota sponsored putting event since 2014.

“It’s really special to me. I was sure I was going to need one within the next three or four years and to be able to get one here today at Toyota is pretty awesome,” Noyes said.

“I was just really focusing on not whipping the ball too hard, but when that ball went in and Xavier, the mic man, grabbed me on the shoulder and turned to me and said, ‘Hey you just won a new car.’ I had no words.”

Noyes was given a lifetime warranty on the engine transmission and will get four years of free maintenance.

Copyright 2023 WTVM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Landowners upset snowmobiles going off trails
Snowmobilers riding off-trail leads landowners to close trail section
An exterior shot of on the Marshfield Clinic campus in Marshfield. (WSAW Photo 2/27/20)
Marshfield Clinic Health System to lay off 346 workers, eliminate over 500 positions across network
Shawn Barker and Todd Lauer
2 law enforcement officers from Racine County cited for snowmobiling while intoxicated in Vilas County
Aschbrenner was arrested March 2 for possession of child sex abuse material.
MHLT Grade School teacher arrested for possession of child sex abuse material
Semling won two national championships while at UWSP.
Bob Semling out as UW-Stevens Point men’s basketball head coach

Latest News

First Alert Weather Day likely for Sunday night into Monday for the next winter storm.
First Alert Weather: Watching for a winter storm ending the weekend
FILE - President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz meet on the sidelines of the G7...
Biden, Scholz huddle on Ukraine war at White House
President Joe Biden delivers a speech marking the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion...
Doctor: Lesion removed from Biden’s chest was cancerous, no treatment needed
President Joe Biden awards the Medal of Honor to retired Army Col. Paris Davis for his heroism...
Black Vietnam veteran finally honored with Medal of Honor
Chad Bambrough, 34
Bond set at $25K for suspect in Rhinelander area arson case