News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

California Sen. Dianne Feinstein hospitalized with shingles

FILE - Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., arrives for the Senate Democratic Caucus leadership...
FILE - Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., arrives for the Senate Democratic Caucus leadership election at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 10:15 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein — the oldest member of Congress — disclosed Thursday that she has been hospitalized in San Francisco and is being treated for a case of shingles.

The six-term senator, who turns 90 in June, said in a three-sentence statement released by her office that she was diagnosed last month and expects to make a full recovery.

“I hope to return to the Senate later this month,” she said.

According to the Mayo Clinic website, shingles is a viral infection that causes a painful rash, which can occur anywhere on the body. It isn’t life-threatening.

Feinstein, who took office in 1992, recently announced she would not seek reelection in 2024. The senator has faced questions in recent years about her cognitive health and memory, though she has defended her effectiveness.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An exterior shot of on the Marshfield Clinic campus in Marshfield. (WSAW Photo 2/27/20)
Marshfield Clinic Health System to lay off 346 workers, eliminate over 500 positions across network
Landowners upset snowmobiles going off trails
Snowmobilers riding off-trail leads landowners to close trail section
Bill Ferrario appears in court for initial appearance on Jan. 4, 2023
Arrest warrant issued for former Packer following new criminal charges
Semling won two national championships while at UWSP.
Bob Semling out as UW-Stevens Point men’s basketball head coach
Aschbrenner was arrested March 2 for possession of child sex abuse material.
MHLT Grade School teacher arrested for possession of child sex abuse material

Latest News

Detroit Mercy Titans guard Antoine Davis, right, looks to shoot while guarded by Youngstown...
Antoine Davis falls short in bid to break Maravich’s scoring mark
A Ukrainian self-propelled artillery vehicle fires on the frontline, Donetsk region, Ukraine,...
US to send more ammo, folding armored bridges to Ukraine
Attorney General Kaul visits Crime lab
Attorney General Josh Kaul visits Wausau on tour of state crime labs
Attorney General Kaul visits Crime lab
Attorney General Kaul visits Crime lab