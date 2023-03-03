Belts’ Soft Serve in Stevens Point to open for the season Friday

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Belts’ Soft Serve, ‘Home of the Large Cone,’ opens for the season Friday at 11 a.m.

The ice cream shop is located at 2140 Division St. in Stevens Point. On their Facebook page, Belts’ has posted their March flavors of the day. Additionally, the first 25 customers will receive this year’s t-shirt and the first 125 customers will receive an Opening Day pint glass.

