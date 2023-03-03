News and First Alert Weather App
Belts’ Soft Serve in Stevens Point to open for the season Friday

(WSAW)
By Sean White
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 8:09 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Belts’ Soft Serve, ‘Home of the Large Cone,’ opens for the season Friday at 11 a.m.

The ice cream shop is located at 2140 Division St. in Stevens Point. On their Facebook page, Belts’ has posted their March flavors of the day. Additionally, the first 25 customers will receive this year’s t-shirt and the first 125 customers will receive an Opening Day pint glass.

For more information about Belts’ Soft Serve, click here.

