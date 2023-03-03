News and First Alert Weather App
Attorney General Josh Kaul visits Wausau on tour of state crime labs

By Dominique O'Neill
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 10:26 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul is asking for more money for the state crime lab as the DOJ needs more resources with a rise in crime and drug cases.

Kaul took lawmakers behind the scenes Thursday to take a closer look at the state’s three crime lab locations. “Making an investment now when we have an opportunity is going to be important for the long term for public safety,” said Kaul.

Kaul said the state’s crime labs are vital to our justice system. Having them work effectively and efficiently is crucial. “The complexity of these cases continues to increase”, Kaul added.

The DOJ is asking for more money to add 16 additional positions that will meet the growing demands in toxicology, DNA, and crime scene response. “Ensuring we have enough staff so that we can continue turning around those results efficiently that’s going to be critical to ensure the long-term success of the labs”, said Kaul.

“We can’t do our job as law enforcement and hold people accountable and bring them to justice if we don’t have scientists on the back end”, says Police Chief Ben Bliven, Wausau Police Department.

The passion and knowledge of the people inside the crime lab is invaluable to Chief Ben Bliven and the Wausau Police Department. “We are blessed in Wausau to have this facility right here in our backyard”, added Chief Bliven.

Kaul hopes Thursday’s tour is an eye-opener, and his budget request is approved. “We’re very confident when people see the work they’re doing, people are going to be impressed and realize the importance of the work and the value of investing in the labs.”

The Wausau Crime Lab serves 40 counties in northern Wisconsin. The other two labs are in Milwaukee and Madison.

