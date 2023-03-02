Worzalla donates 500 free books to celebrate Read Across America Day

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A Stevens Point company is giving away hundreds of books to celebrate Doctor Seuss’ birthday.

Theodor Seuss Geisel was born on March 2 in 1904. He started writing books in the 1950s. He died in 1991. In honor of Dr. Suess and Read Across America Day, Worzalla restocked little free library locations across the city with 500 books at 25 locations.

Worzalla employee Kendra Robinson said it’s a way they can share their love for reading.

“It’s extra special to have days like these.. Read Across America Day, when we can share our love for reading with the community, and help others obtain some books. And you can get them for free at the little library,” Robinson said.

Donated titles include Diary of a Wimpy Kid and National Geographic kids magazine. The volunteers hope that by donating these books young children are inspired to dive into their own imagination.

In addition to printing an assortment of Dr. Seuss titles, Worzalla works with many of the country’s top publishers to produce popular children’s books, such as Diary of a Wimpy Kid series from Abrams Books but also like Where the Wild Things Are from HarperCollins.

