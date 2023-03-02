News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Worzalla donates 500 free books to celebrate Read Across America Day

A Stevens Point company is giving away hundreds of books to celebrate Doctor Seuss' birthday.
A Stevens Point company is giving away hundreds of books to celebrate Doctor Seuss' birthday.(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A Stevens Point company is giving away hundreds of books to celebrate Doctor Seuss’ birthday.

Theodor Seuss Geisel was born on March 2 in 1904. He started writing books in the 1950s. He died in 1991. In honor of Dr. Suess and Read Across America Day, Worzalla restocked little free library locations across the city with 500 books at 25 locations.

Worzalla employee Kendra Robinson said it’s a way they can share their love for reading.

“It’s extra special to have days like these.. Read Across America Day, when we can share our love for reading with the community, and help others obtain some books. And you can get them for free at the little library,” Robinson said.

Donated titles include Diary of a Wimpy Kid and National Geographic kids magazine. The volunteers hope that by donating these books young children are inspired to dive into their own imagination.

In addition to printing an assortment of Dr. Seuss titles, Worzalla works with many of the country’s top publishers to produce popular children’s books, such as Diary of a Wimpy Kid series from Abrams Books but also like Where the Wild Things Are from HarperCollins.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An exterior shot of on the Marshfield Clinic campus in Marshfield. (WSAW Photo 2/27/20)
Marshfield Clinic Health System to lay off 346 workers, eliminate over 500 positions across network
Landowners upset snowmobiles going off trails
Snowmobilers riding off-trail leads landowners to close trail section
Bill Ferrario appears in court for initial appearance on Jan. 4, 2023
Arrest warrant issued for former Packer following new criminal charges
Semling won two national championships while at UWSP.
Bob Semling out as UW-Stevens Point men’s basketball head coach
Desmond Mayo's previous booking photo
UPDATE: Wausau shooting suspect arrested in Illinois

Latest News

Lucas Aschbrenner is a 4th grade math teacher at Minocqua-Hazelhurst-Lake Tomahawk Grade School
Teacher arrested for possession of child pornography
Mid-State to host 'Fuse Your Future' summer program at Wisconsin Rapids campus.
Mid-State to offer free local welding certificate this summer
3 state office buildings near state Capitol may be sold
The percent of residents by county residents that have been fully vaccinated or received the...
VACCINE TRACKER: North Central Wisconsin vaccination percentage information