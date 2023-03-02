News and First Alert Weather App
Wausau Free Clinic reacts to drop in insulin costs

By Alicia Schumacher
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 10:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Free Clinic typically sees patients who frequently can’t afford insulin.

Currently, the patients are mostly uninsured and receive assistance from the clinic, but the clinic said this could be life-changing for them in the future.

Clinic Manager Jeffrey Todd said, ”Many of our patients that we are subsequently able to help, get insurance. They’re going to be privately insured and if they’re on Humalog, it will cap their out-of-pocket expenses. So could be a huge benefit for those people.”

Right now Eli Lilly is only capping the price on two of their older insulin products. Patients who are interested in switching to either one should consult their provider to see if it is right for them.

