Veteran surprised with mortgage-free home better suited for post-war injuries

DEFOREST, Wis. (WMTV) - A veteran and his family were surprised with a new, mortgage-free home during a special ceremony in DeForest Thursday.

Tory Honda served in the Army for almost seven years, involved in combat in Afghanistan and Iraq before sustaining serious physical and mental injuries, including a full leg amputation, PTSD, and chronic pain. According to organizers, following his time serving, Honda and his family lived in a loud, crowded city, disruptive to Tory’s healing process.

Operation Finally Home, a nonprofit that provides homes and home modifications to America’s Veterans, in partnership with Tim O’Brien Homes and Structural Building Components Association surprised Honda and his family with a brand new, mortgage free home located in a quiet area.

“This is an extraordinary and humbling opportunity to give back to a hero who has served our country with honor and distinction,” a representative for Tim O’Brien Homes said. “Today we are here to recognize the sacrifices of Sergeant Honda who like so many before him and so many today dedicated their lives to protect our freedom and the values we whole dear as Americans.”

Honda and his family were escorted by Windsor Police to their new home, which was filled with notes from the community about how grateful they are for Honda’s service. Honda said he is looking forward to raising his family in the Madison area.

“We just wanted to get our of where we live right now and Madison seemed like a great choice. The community seemed awesome and doing the research the schools were amazing so this looked like a real good place for my family,” Honda said.

Since their establishment in 2005, Operation Finally Home has completed or is in planning on more than 430 home projects in more than 32 states, the nonprofit said.

