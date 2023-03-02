News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Spirit Airlines flight makes emergency landing after battery fire

A Spirit Airlines flight made an emergency landing after a battery in an overhead bin caught fire. (Credit: WJXT via CNN Newsource)
By WJXT Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 7:13 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WJXT) - A battery caught fire aboard a Spirit Airlines flight Wednesday, leading to an emergency landing in Jacksonville, Florida.

Cellphone video captured by a passenger on the flight shows crew members and passenger Rocco Chirerichella rushing to put out a fire that broke out while the plane was on its way to Orlando.

“I’m a retired New York City fireman, and I guess it’s just instinct. I got to the, it was a baggage overhead, and smoke was billowing out of it,” Chirerichella said.

Chirerichella and crew members doused the overhead compartment with water and fire extinguisher spray.

“The whole cabin smelled, smoked up, you know, filled up with smoke, and I ripped open the door. One of the attendants came by and yelled, get some water,” Chirerichella said.

The plane eventually made an emergency landing at the Jacksonville International Airport.

Firefighters believe the fire stemmed from a battery in someone’s carry-on.

“You’ve got to realize that the airlines have reasons, rules on batteries, and so forth, and there are reasons for that. Some of these things are very volatile and can cause a fire,” said Captain Eric Prosswimmer with Jacksonville Fire and Rescue.

The fire department said 10 people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“It was lucky we got to it right away so we averted a major problem. It could have been really bad,” Chirerichella said.

Spirit Airlines issued a statement saying in part, “We thank our crews and guests for their quick actions to ensure the safety of everyone onboard, and we thank first responders for meeting the aircraft.”

Copyright 2023 WJXT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An exterior shot of on the Marshfield Clinic campus in Marshfield. (WSAW Photo 2/27/20)
Marshfield Clinic Health System to lay off 346 workers, eliminate over 500 positions across network
Landowners upset snowmobiles going off trails
Snowmobilers riding off-trail leads landowners to close trail section
Bill Ferrario appears in court for initial appearance on Jan. 4, 2023
Arrest warrant issued for former Packer following new criminal charges
Desmond Mayo's previous booking photo
UPDATE: Wausau shooting suspect arrested in Illinois
Candles illuminate the trail during the Morgan Falls Candlelight Hike.
Hike the Morgan Falls trails by candlelight this Saturday

Latest News

Officials say at least three people were killed when a Russian missile hit a five-story...
Russia claims Ukraine crossborder sabotage raid; Kyiv denies
Nathan Millard of Walton County, Georgia, was last seen in Baton Rouge on Feb. 22.
Man in Louisiana for business trip goes missing; wife discusses details, fears
- A Night For Neighbours
- A Night For Neighbours
FILE - Industrial pollution is shown in this file photo. Carbon dioxide is released when fossil...
Carbon dioxide emissions reached a record high in 2022