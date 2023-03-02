Pointers announce ‘Leadership change’ for men’s basketball team

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - UW-Stevens Point announced Wednesday that they’ll be changing leadership within their men’s basketball team. Bob Semling has been the head coach of the Pointers since 2005.

The Pointers have had a great amount of success under Semling, winning two national championships, six WIAC regular season titles and six WIAC Tournament championships. However, this season, the Pointers missed the WIAC Tournament for the first time since its inception.

Semling also won two national ‘Coach of the year’ honors in his tenure.

The university said they’ll begin a national search for the program’s next ‘leader’ shortly.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.