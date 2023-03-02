News and First Alert Weather App
Pointers announce ‘Leadership change’ for men’s basketball team

Bob Semling won two national championships while at the helm at UWSP
Semling won two national championships while at UWSP.
Semling won two national championships while at UWSP.(WSAW)
By Ben Helwig
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 8:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - UW-Stevens Point announced Wednesday that they’ll be changing leadership within their men’s basketball team. Bob Semling has been the head coach of the Pointers since 2005.

The Pointers have had a great amount of success under Semling, winning two national championships, six WIAC regular season titles and six WIAC Tournament championships. However, this season, the Pointers missed the WIAC Tournament for the first time since its inception.

Semling also won two national ‘Coach of the year’ honors in his tenure.

The university said they’ll begin a national search for the program’s next ‘leader’ shortly.

