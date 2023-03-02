Plover Area Convention and Visitors Bureau working to increase tourism in the area

PLOVER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Town of Plover and the Village of Plover are teaming up to create their own tourism commission and visitors bureau. The announcement came in December, but now plans are being put in motion to bring more tourism to the area.

Since 2016, the Town of Plover already had its own tourism commission. Now, the Village of Plover is following in its footsteps to work together to bring people to the area.

Recently, the Village of Plover pulled away from the Stevens Point Area Convention and Visitors Bureau to work with their neighbors in the Town of Plover.

“Well, I think it’s a little bit of a show of strength and independence,” said Chris Brooks, the chairman of the Plover Area Convention and Visitors Bureau. “It just left an opportunity for the two Plover municipalities to join together.”

By branching off and creating its own organization, the new tourism bureau can do things its own way. “It’s a great situation to have the strength back in our own hands and be able to promote our village, our township, and the local businesses with our own control and get in a direction that where we want to be,” said Brooks.

While the new Plover Area Convention and Visitors Bureau is still in its early stages, they’re not wasting any time promoting the municipalities. “So the marketing is still there for the village and town businesses. Now, we’ve moved those websites and the social media aspects over to a joint venture,” said Brooks.

The new tourism commission is also looking for a leader. ”We’ve had over 40 applicants for our executive director and we’re very excited with the prospects we have there,” said Brooks.

With like-minded ideas and marketing strategies, the two towns are hoping to get more visitors to the area. ”Our biggest goal is to bring people in, let them enjoy our community, and hopefully spend a few of those dollars, those vacation dollars that they’ve been saving up, right here in Plover,” added Brooks.

With the new tourism merger, also comes a new slogan.

“Come over to Plover.”

The new bureau will use the joint venture to promote events like youth sports, breweries, and businesses, and their biggest venture, the Lake Pacuwa Park project.

