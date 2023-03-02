Outdoor furnace to blame for Phelps garage fire

PHELPS, Wis. (WSAW) - An outdoor wood furnace is to blame for a garage fire in Vilas County.

Investigators responded to a property on Deerskin Road in the town of Phelps on Thursday for a detached garage that was on fire. No one was injured. The garage is a complete loss.

Phelps Fire Department, Phelps Ambulance Service, Conover Fire Department, WE Energies and the Vilas County Sheriff’s Office responded to the fire.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.