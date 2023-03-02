News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Outdoor furnace to blame for Phelps garage fire

Fire generic
Fire generic(MGN)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHELPS, Wis. (WSAW) - An outdoor wood furnace is to blame for a garage fire in Vilas County.

Investigators responded to a property on Deerskin Road in the town of Phelps on Thursday for a detached garage that was on fire. No one was injured. The garage is a complete loss.

Phelps Fire Department, Phelps Ambulance Service, Conover Fire Department, WE Energies and the Vilas County Sheriff’s Office responded to the fire.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An exterior shot of on the Marshfield Clinic campus in Marshfield. (WSAW Photo 2/27/20)
Marshfield Clinic Health System to lay off 346 workers, eliminate over 500 positions across network
Landowners upset snowmobiles going off trails
Snowmobilers riding off-trail leads landowners to close trail section
Bill Ferrario appears in court for initial appearance on Jan. 4, 2023
Arrest warrant issued for former Packer following new criminal charges
Desmond Mayo's previous booking photo
UPDATE: Wausau shooting suspect arrested in Illinois
Semling won two national championships while at UWSP.
Bob Semling out as UW-Stevens Point men’s basketball head coach

Latest News

Mosinee qualifies for state for the first time since 2008.
Mosinee hockey falls in state semifinals
Aschbrenner was arrested March 2 for possession of child sex abuse material.
MHLT Grade School teacher arrested for possession of child sex abuse material
Shawn Barker and Todd Lauer
2 law enforcement officers from Racine County cited for snowmobiling while intoxicated in Vilas County
Neighbors’ Place benefit event to be held Friday at Whitewater Music Hall
Neighbors’ Place benefit event to be held Friday at Whitewater Music Hall