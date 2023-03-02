Mosinee hockey falls in state semifinals

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WSAW) - An historic season came to a close for the Mosinee hockey team as they fell in the state semifinals 3-0 to Oregon Thursday.

Oregon would strike once in each of the three periods of play. The first goal came late in the first period for the Panthers from Jacob Cameron on a power play. A second goal from Oregon came early in the second period again on a power play. This time Andrew Jicha punched it in for the Panthers. A third power-play goal in the early stages of the third put Oregon in the driver’s seat for good as Logan Letherberry connected for the Panthers’ third score of the game.

In all, Mosinee was called for 18 penalties for a total of 55 minutes. Oregon was called for 15 penalties for a total of 41 minutes.

The game ends Mosinee’s season and their first trip to the state tournament since 2008.

