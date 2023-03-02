News and First Alert Weather App
Mid-State to offer free local welding certificate this summer

Mid-State to host 'Fuse Your Future' summer program at Wisconsin Rapids campus.
By Sean White
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 4:05 PM CST
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Mid-State Technical College ‘Fuse Your Future’ summer training program will be offered June 7-29 at the Wisconsin Rapids Campus.

‘Fuse Your Future’ is available to interested high school and college students as well as those currently employed or interested in the field of welding. 12 seats are available for the free training, thanks to full tuition sponsorship by the Central Wisconsin Metal Manufacturers Alliance.

Students will complete courses in welding, print reading, and gas tungsten arc welding.

“Mid-State has hosted the Fuse Your Future summer training program in previous years, but this will be the first year students are able to earn a local certificate upon completion of the program,” said Mid-State Dean of Applied Technology Ryan Kawski. “CWIMA’s funding of early training experiences like Fuse Your Future is a great way to assist people on the path to a successful career.”

Upon completion of these courses, students will earn the ‘Fuse Your Future: Welding’ local certificate and three Mid-State welding program credits. The deadline to apply is May 26.

To learn more about Fuse Your Future, click here.

