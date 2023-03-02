News and First Alert Weather App
MHLT Grade School teacher arrested for possession of child sex abuse material

Aschbrenner was arrested March 2 for possession of child sex abuse material.
Aschbrenner was arrested March 2 for possession of child sex abuse material.(Minocqua-Hazelhurst-Lake Tomahawk Grade School.)
By Sean White
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 1:48 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ARBOR VITAE, Wis. (WSAW) – The Wisconsin DOJ Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force announced Thursday that Lucas Aschbrenner was arrested in Arbor Vitae on March 2 for one count of possession of child pornography.

Aschbrenner, 45, is a fourth-grade math teacher at Minocqua-Hazelhurst-Lake Tomahawk Grade School.

On March 2, 2023, law enforcement executed a search warrant at the residence of Aschbrenner. The warrant was the result of a child sexual abuse material cyber tip originating at Aschbrenner’s home internet service. Aschbrenner was taken into custody at his home and transported to Vilas County Jail.

As in any criminal proceeding, Aschbrenner is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

If you or anyone you know may have any information to assist in this investigation, please call Minocqua Police Department at 715-356-3234.

This investigation is being led by the ICAC Task Force at DOJ in conjunction with the Vilas County Sheriff’s office and is assisted by the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, Minocqua Police Department, and ICAC Task Force Victim Services.

