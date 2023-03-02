UWSP to host nature programs at their Schmeeckle Reserve

News and First Alert Weather App
Explore the natural world at UW-Stevens Point’s Schmeeckle Reserve
By Sean White
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 8:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Explore the natural world at UW-Stevens Point’s Schmeeckle Reserve throughout the month of March.

The nature programs are free and open to the public and led by UW-Stevens Point students. Be prepared to go outside, and dress for the weather. Participants will meet at the Visitor Center located at 2419 North Point Dr. in Stevens Point.

The following programs will be offered in March:

  • “Rolly Polly Pals,” March 3, 10-11 a.m. Bring the kids for a hands-on meeting with insects and a craft project.
  • “Winter Wildlife Survival,” March 4, 9-10 a.m. Learn how animals get through winter and experience their adaptations for yourself.
  • “Prickly Porcupines,” March 4, 11 a.m.-noon. Take a closer look at porcupines to find out what features help them survive.
  • “Sustainable Practices,” March 10, 10-11 a.m. Take part in hands-on demonstrations and activities for all ages that will help the environment and save money.
  • “Spring into Gardening,” March 11, 9-10 a.m. Discover and share knowledge of gardening in your backyard.
  • “Reptiles and Amphibians in Winter,” March 11, 11 a.m.-noon. Meet some of the slimy and scaly friends in Schmeeckle and learn how they survive the winter.
  • “Butterfly Camouflage,” March 12, 1-2 p.m. Discover how butterflies in the reserve use camouflage to hide and make your butterfly craft.

Participants must register ahead by emailing schmeeckle@uwsp.edu, calling 715-346-4992, or in person at the Visitor Center. Include the programs you want to attend, the total number in your group, your email address, and your phone number. Reasonable accommodations for special needs will be made with advance notice.

Schmeeckle Reserve is a field station of UW-Stevens Point, operated by the College of Natural Resources to protect and restore ecosystems, serve as an outdoor classroom for learning, and provide outdoor recreation opportunities. Learn more at www.uwsp.edu/schmeeckle.

