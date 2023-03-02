Marathon County converting to renewable energy at Ringle Landfill

RINGLE, Wis. (WSAW) - Marathon County is doing its part to help the environment. Wednesday they began construction on a renewable natural gas project at the Marathon County Solid Waste Department’s landfill in Ringle.

The county is partnering with Viridi Energy, a renewable natural gas company, to make it happen. A once-functioning site will soon be reactivated to make it happen. It’s estimated 3 million gallons of gas per year will be offset by turning methane into renewable energy, but now it’s burning into the air.

“It basically looks like a candle, just flare it up and it just burns it to burn off the methane,” said Viridi Energy CEO Dan Crouse.

The no longer functioning site will be turned into the plant where the transformation process happens. “It captures and separates all the methane from the stuff that you don’t want and keeps that methane by putting it in the grid and then that will get used,” said Crouse.

It’ll be used for a variety of things like transportation or heating. Crouse said it’s kind of a win-win-win scenario.

The site will create local jobs, provide some economic benefits to the county, and help the environment thrive. It’ll also reduce the need for on-site emissions mitigation. While it’s still an eye sore, the next time you drive by the Ringle landfill, maybe you won’t just see it as all trash.

“It really has a positive impact on the local community and the planet. It’s a very environmentally friendly technology, every unit of gas that we create this way that we refine is one more unit that stays in the ground,” said Crouse. “Landfills are not just all downside, there are upsides to landfills too, environmental benefits that can come from these kinds of projects.”

They plan to break ground in the second half of this year. Crouse hopes to be in full service by the second half of 2024.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.