Man charged with stealing mail in Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A 30-year-old Stevens Point man has been charged in Portage County Circuit Court for stealing mail from residents in Stevens Point.

Derek Brock was arrested on Feb. 13 by the Stevens Point Police Department after they responded to a report of a man trespassing on someone’s property and carrying a number of items, including mail that did not belong to him.

While conducting a search warrant, officers discovered drug paraphernalia and mail from other addresses not belonging to Brock. Officers also discovered that Brock had two ongoing court cases, including a felony case in Waupaca County for possession of meth and for THC possession in Wood County.

Brock was transported to the Portage County Jail and booked for charges of theft, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping, and misdemeanor bail jumping.

His initial court appearance is scheduled for March 13.

Brock is currently out on a $500 signature bond.

