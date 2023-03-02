Judge grants restraining order against Green Bay City Hall audio surveillance

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Brown County judge has granted a temporary restraining order over the use of audio surveillance devices in Green Bay City Hall.

Judge Marc Hammer says data from the security devices must be sealed but not destroyed pending the outcome of a civil lawsuit. The order also prohibits the city from releasing any of the audio data collected so far.

Attorneys for the city said in court they plan to appeal the restraining order, but for now the devices will have to be disabled.

At the motions hearing Thursday morning, Judge Hammer wanted answers on why the City of Green Bay installed three devices in city hall which record audio.

An attorney for the city said it was for public safety. He further said people shouldn’t have a high expectation of privacy in a government building, especially now with signs posted warning that surveillance devices are present in the hallways of the first and second floors.

“Would you think the City can take away someone’s expectation of privacy and say, ‘Hey, by the way, you don’t have a reasonable expectation of privacy.’ You think you can do that?” the judge asked.

“It becomes reasonable when you’re told. That’s the point,” city attorney Ted Waskowski answered.

“I don’t know if I can agree with, you lose your right to privacy if someone says to you you can’t speak privately. I’m not sure I can agree with that,” Hammer replied.

The judge also said some of the examples the city provided for reasons for the public safety concerns were not in the area where recording devices were set up.

He also questioned whether a third party, who was not part of an actual conversation, could provide consent for recording, which is required under state law.

“I think it would be naïve for us to assume today that most of us don’t think when we leave the house, people are watching. I think that to be true. I don’t think it’s true that when we leave the house people in our community think, people are listening,” the judge said.

The lawsuit was filed by Ryan Walsh, an attorney for the Wisconsin state Senate, on behalf of State Sen. Andre Jacque (R-De Pere), former city council member Anthony Theisen, and a citizen referred to as Jane Doe.

Judge Hammer denied the plaintiffs’ motion to continue identifying the citizen by a pseudonym. In his order granting the temporary restraining order, he also denied the motion to proceed with the lawsuit anonymously and ordered plaintiffs to disclose Jane Doe’s identity to the defendants.

The lawsuit names the City of Green Bay and Mayor Eric Genrich as defendants.

After the hearing, Walsh said the judge’s ruling was, “Great news this practice will end, that people have the freedom to speak clearly in the city hall and recording won’t be used against them by the government.”

“The government cannot abolish spheres of privacy by unilaterally providing notice that conversations or other interactions in that sphere are being monitored,” Walsh added.

The attorney for the city said the intention is to appeal and ask a judge to stay the restraining order until the litigation is fully resolved.

The city installed three audio devices over the past year-and-a-half: two on the second floor, near the city council chambers and mayor’s office, and one on the first floor by the city clerk’s office.

The lawsuit alleges the surveillance devices are an invasion of privacy, infringe on free speech rights, and violate the Wisconsin Electronic Surveillance Control law. The suit asks the court to force the removal of the recording devices, the destruction of all recordings, and compensatory and punitive damages, including a cost of $100 per day for each day of the violation.

In a response filed a day before this hearing, an attorney for the city cited three incidents for the addition of video and audio security for the safety and security of the public and city workers. It cited three incidents since June 2021 where members of the public harassed or threatened people after city council meetings or while voting in the city clerk’s office.

The filing said an email went to all 800 city employees in December 2021 making them aware of the security in city hall and said employees were never told it should be kept secret from the public. However, it wasn’t until weeks ago, after the civil lawsuit was filed, that signs went up to make the public aware.

Wednesday night, we learned during a meeting of the city Parks Committee, which oversees city hall operations, that no city council members were informed about the surveillance devices and the mayor and city clerk were among those authorized to access the audio recordings. Previously it was reported that only the law department, IT department, and police had access.

The Parks Committee passed a resolution directing city staff to create a policy to remove the audio recordings and destroy all data collected once the litigation is resolved.

That resolution will go before the full council next Tuesday.

A Brown County judge granted a temporary restraining order as a lawsuit over audio surveillance devices moves forward

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.