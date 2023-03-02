First Alert Weather: Quiet weather returns Thursday, weekend warming with periodic precipitation

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Quiet weather makes a return for Thursday. Expect weather conditions to be slightly cooler than the days prior as cold air flows through the state in wake of a front system. Mostly cloudy skies will hang out through the upcoming weekend, featuring a few periodic winter precipitation chances.

Temperatures increasing heading into the weekend, with highs trying to warm near 40 (WSAW)

A mixture of sun and clouds to start Thursday morning. Clouds will gradually increase throughout the day. Slightly cooler with highs in the low 30s. Clouds continue to filter in overnight into Friday. A few scattered flurries possible during the work day Friday, but little to no accumulations expected. Friday will be the start of our warming trend. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Highs slightly cooler Thursday near freezing with more clouds (WSAW)

Weekend highs approaching 40 for the afternoon. Mainly cloudy for both Saturday and Sunday. Possible scattered snow showers to track eastward late Saturday night. A mixture of snow, rain, and freezing rain will swing through late Sunday night, and linger into Monday. Depending on amounts, and if the region accumulates ice from freezing rain, a First Alert Weather Day may need to go into effect due to hazardous weather conditions.

Scattered snow showers possible late Saturday (WSAW)

A winter system arrives late Sunday as a winter mix (WSAW)

Monday next work week could feature a mixture of rain, snow and freezing rain (WSAW)

Temperature outlook indicates temperatures falling near or below normal by middle to end of the next work week.

Temperature outlook in 6-10 days from now indicates slightly below normal highs by the end of next week (WSAW)

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.