First Alert Weather: Caught up in the clouds, more chances of snow ahead

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The next several days of March will feature more clouds across the Wisconsin River Valley with chances of snow showers for the first half of the weekend, and then perhaps another potential for accumulating snow Sunday night through Monday night. Overall, temperatures will be only peaking in the 30s for the week ahead, which is close to average. No signs of spring in the forecast as of yet.

Partly to mostly cloudy Thursday night into Friday morning. (WSAW)

Hopefully, you enjoyed the sunshine on Thursday because there won’t be much in the way of blue sky or sun in the forecast for a while. Some clouds Thursday night with lows ranging from as cold as the single digits in the chilliest locations to the mid 10s to near 20 in most of the area. Considerable cloudiness on Friday, as the next winter storm traversing the Midwest, will stay to our south. Highs in the mid 30s.

Mostly cloudy and seasonably cool on Friday. (WSAW)

The upcoming weekend has plenty of clouds on Saturday with a chance of snow showers for the afternoon into the evening. Snowfall will range from a coating to a little over an inch in parts of the region. Highs Saturday in the mid to upper 30s. There might be some morning sun on Sunday, but clouds will thicken as the day goes along.

Lots of clouds this weekend with snow showers later Saturday. Snow possible Sunday night. (WSAW)

Snow showers are possbile later Saturday afternoon into the evening. (WSAW)

Snow showers ending Saturday evening. (WSAW)

Snowfall potential for Saturday afternoon into Saturday night. (WSAW)

The next significant winter storm could take aim at the Badger State starting Sunday night, and lasting until Monday night. Indications are that low pressure will gather in the Rockies during the weekend, and track ENE toward southern Wisconsin on Monday, moving into lower Michigan Monday night. Snow develops Sunday night, with periods of snow anticipated on Monday. Rain may mix with snow in the southern parts of the area on Monday. The amount of snowfall is still to be determined as it is highly dependent on temperatures and the ultimate storm track. At this time, the European model is a bit more south with the track and has less in the way of overall snowfall. The American GFS is more aggressive with the potential for snowfall locally, along with a more northerly track. Time will tell which outcome comes to fruition for early in the new week. We are closely monitoring this winter storm to see if a First Alert Weather Day will be needed. Highs on Monday are in the mid to upper 30s.

Winter storm may bring snow or a mix of rain/snow south starting Sunday night. (WSAW)

Snow, maybe mixed with rain south is possible on Monday morning. (WSAW)

Snow, maybe mixed with some rain south on Monday into Monday night. (WSAW)

Light snow or snow showers may linger into Tuesday morning. (WSAW)

After this possible snow producer exits on Tuesday morning, breezy with more clouds than sun. Highs in the low to mid 30s. Considerable cloudiness for Wednesday and next Thursday, March 9. Highs in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.